Titan Q2 Updates: Revenue Rises 25%, Adds 75 New Stores

Titan Co., a leading jewelry and watchmaker, announced on Friday that it achieved a 25% standalone revenue growth in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

The Tata Group-managed firm added 75 stores during the July-September financial year 2025, taking its combined retail network presence to 2,885 stores.

Its jewellery division, which contributes over three-fourths of its revenue, reported 26% growth in the domestic market and added 24 stores. This comes after the company reported a relatively soft first quarter. The jump in growth follows the reduction in custom duty on gold imports from 15% to 6% that led to a double-digit uptick in gold for the quarter.

The non-solitaire studded segment also saw high double-digit growth. On the other hand, the solitaire segment saw a decline due to price uncertainty and demand-supply dynamics in the international markets, resulting in studded sales growth in low double-digits. The buyer growth also rose by 11% year-on-year on the back of the launches of new collections, promotions, and marketing campaigns.

The Watches & Wearables division’s domestic business grew 19% on a year-on-year basis. The company reported a healthy revenue growth of 25% year-on-year growth in the analogue watch segment. However, its wearables, which consist of smartwatches, continue to see a decline, and in the second quarter it has seen a low double-digit decline.

Customer preferences towards premium products were clearly visible across brands, the company said in the regulatory filing.