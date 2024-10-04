SBI Classifies MTNL Account To NPA On Rs 282 Crore Default

State Bank of India on Friday classified a term loan of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. in the non-performing asset-sub standard category due to non-payment of interest and instalment.

The total outstanding in the term loan account is Rs 325.5 crore as on Sept. 30, while the amount overdue is Rs 281.6 crore. Since, 90 days have passed, the account category is NPA sub standard, SBI said in a letter to MTNL.

SBI has also sought MTNL's response to media reports where it is stated that government will pay MTNL dues, and the Department of Telecom assured there will be no default.

The lender asked the struggling telco to make the scheduled payments immediately to upgrade the account, failing which it threatened to institute legal proceedings for the recovery of the entire loan along with interest.