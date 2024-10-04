RBL Bank Q2 Updates: Gross Advances Rise 15%

RBL Bank Ltd.'s gross advances rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 89,786 crore in the quarter-ended September, according to provisional figures released by the lender on Friday.

Total deposits rose 20% over a year ago to Rs 1.08 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing.

The CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—rose to 33.5% from 32.6% in the year ago period. A higher CASA ratio indicates a lower cost of funds, since lenders do not usually give any interest on current account deposits and the interest on saving accounts is low.

The average liquidity coverage ratio for the quarter stood at 142% in comparison to 137% in the previous quarter.

Retail advances in the quarter grew 24% year-on-year, while wholesale advances rose 3% year-on-year as of Sept. 30., 2024. The bank in the regulatory filing said that it will focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix. As of Sept. 30, the deposits below Rs 3 crore represent 48.3% of the overall deposits of the bank.