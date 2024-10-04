IndusInd Bank Q2 Updates: Net Advance Rise 13%

IndusInd Bank Ltd.'s net advances rose 13% on a yearly basis to Rs 3.57 lakh crore in the July-September quarter, according to provisional figures released by the bank on Friday.

The bank's deposit rose 15% to Rs 4.13 lakh crore in the second quarter ended June 2024, according to an exchange filing.

The CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—dipped to 35.9% from 36.7% sequentially. A lower CASA ratio indicates that the bank relies heavily on costlier wholesale funding, which can hurt the bank's margin.

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.81 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, 2024, compared to Rs 1.74 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024.

In August, the Reserve Bank of India granted approval to IndusInd Bank to set up a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake mutual funds' asset management business. The approval includes an equity capital investment in the new subsidiary, subject to additional conditions specified in the RBI's letter.