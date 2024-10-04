GAIL, AM Green Collaborates For E-Methanol Production, Hybrid Renewable Energy Projects

GAIL India Ltd. has partnered with Netherlands-based AM Green B.V. for the long-term supply of carbon dioxide for eMethanol production and to collaborate on hybrid renewable energy projects, according to a press release on the BSE.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of GAIL Director of Business Development Rajeev Singhal, its Executive Director of Business Development and Exploration and Production Sumit Kishore, and AM Green's Group President Mahesh Kolli.

“The signing of this MOU with AM Green underscores our commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions. By facilitating the supply of CO2 for eMethanol production, we are taking a proactive approach to reduce carbon emissions and support alternative fuel development," Rajeev Singhal said.