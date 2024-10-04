Macrotech Developers Q2 Update: Sale Bookings Rises 21%

Macrotech Developers Ltd. saw a 21% rise in sale bookings at Rs 4,290 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year despite the 'Shradhh' period falling in September this financial year. This, according to the company, is the best ever quarterly pre-sales reported by the company, which operates under the Lodha brand.

The collection from customers rose 11% to Rs 3,070 crore in the July-September quarter from Rs 2,750 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the exchange filing on Friday.

The company registered 21% growth in its pre-sales at Rs 8,320 crore during the first half of this fiscal as against Rs 6,890 crore in the previous year. Business development for the first half of the fiscal stood at Rs 16,600 crore, which is 75% of the full-year guidance of Rs 2,100 crore.

The net debt of Macrotech Developers was at Rs 4,920 crore as of September.