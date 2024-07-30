Macrotech Developers Q1 Results: Profit Rises 165% But Misses Estimates

"We are pleased to note that we have achieved more than 50% of our business development guidance in the first quarter itself. During the quarter, we added three more projects at marquee locations in the MMR and Pune with Rs 11,100 crore of GDV (gross development value)," said Abhishek Lodha, chief executive officer and managing director, Macrotech Developers Ltd.

The company maintained its 20% pre-sales guidance of Rs 17,500 crore for the fiscal and Rs 21,000 crore in FY26. Along with this, it expects an operating cash flow of Rs 6,500 crore in FY25. It stood at Rs 700 crore in the first quarter.

Shares of Macrotech Developers closed 2.42% lower at Rs 1,328 apiece on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.09% increase in the NSE Nifty 50.