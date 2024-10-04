Federal Bank Q2 Update: Total Deposits Rise 15.6% To Rs 2.69 Lakh Crore

Federal Bank's total deposits in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 rose by 15.6% year-on-year to Rs 2.69 lakh crore, as per the provisional data shared by the private lender on Friday.

The total deposits, in the year-ago period, stood at Rs 2.32 lakh crore.

The customer deposits, which forms the bulk of the bank's overall deposits, increased by 16% to Rs 2.53 lakh crore.

"As per internal classification, retail credit book grew by 23% and wholesale credit book grew by 13%. Retail to wholesale ratio is at 57:43, respectively," Federal Bank said in an exchange filing.