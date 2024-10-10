Stocks To Watch: Tata Group, Adani Enterprises, Star Health, Bharat Petroleum, PNC Infratech, Jindal Saw
Fortis Healthcare, Rashtriya Chemicals, Avenue Supermarts, GR Infraprojects, KCP and The Ramco Cements, and Jindal Saw will me more stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday,
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and PNC Infratech Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday.
Adani Enterprises announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement offer worth Rs 4,200 crore at a floor price of Rs 3,117.47 per share.
Patanjali Foods received the Competition Commission of India's approval for its proposed acquisition of the home and personal care business of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for Rs 1,100 crore.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that BPCL plans to establish a refinery in the state with an investment of Rs 85,000 crore.
Jindal Saw's shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, as the company has announced a stock split from Rs 2 to Rs 1 apiece.
Tata Group: Ratan Tata, the former chairman and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. He was a highly respected Indian industrialist.
Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement offer worth Rs 4,200 crore at a floor price of Rs 3,117.47 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 6.08% of the closing price of Rs 3,153.75 per share on NSE. The firm will issue 1.42 crore shares having a face value of Rs 1 each.
Britannia Industries: The company inaugurated a cheese factory in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, for producing The Laughing Cow products. The factory has a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per year for processed cheese. The company also invested a sum of Rs. 87.50 lakh towards the acquisition of 8,75,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, equivalent to 6.04% stake in the equity share capital of Suryaurja One Private Ltd.
Patanjali Foods: The firm received Competition Commission of India's approval for its proposed acquisition of the home and personal care business of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for Rs 1,100 crore. The firm said that the acquisition will strengthen the 'Patanjali' brand's FMCG product portfolio, boosting growth. Patanjali Ayurved's subsidiaries were directed by the Arbitration Tribunal to give 1.86 crore marketable equity shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. to Ashav Advisory LLP.The shares are to be given to Ashav Advisory within a period of 90 days.
Fortis Healthcare: The company has approved the issuance of Rs 15.5 billion in bonds, which will be offered through a private placement with a face value of 100,000.
Rashtriya Chemicals: The company okayed a Rs 1,000 crore order to L&T for the establishment of a 1,200 MTPD fertiliser plant.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened two new stores today in Thergaon and Nawanshahr. The total number of stores now stands at 381.
Star Health Insurance: Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. confirmed that it fell victim to a "targeted malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorised and illegal access to certain data." The firm reported that it has not as of yet found any evidence of wrongdoing from their Chief Information Security Officer following its investigation into the data breach the company suffered due to a cyber attack.
G R Infraprojects: The company received a letter of acceptance for a project valued at Rs 904 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp.
PNC Infratech: It has been declared the L1 bidder for an EPC project, with the item rate percentage awarded to PNC Infratech and AAKSHYA Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 2,090.59 crore.
KCP & The Ramco Cements: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced on Tuesday that the World Bank has agreed to provide a Rs 15,000 crore loan to the state government for the construction of the capital, Amaravati, with work set to begin in December. Naidu also stated that the Centre has agreed to release Rs 12,500 crore for the construction of the Polavaram project.
Bharat Petroleum: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that BPCL plans to establish a refinery in the state with an investment of Rs 85,000 crore. The company is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine the location.
Jindal Saw: Shares of Jindal Saw will trade ex-split on Wednesday, as the company has announced a stock split from Rs 2 to Rs 1 apiece. The record date for the stock split is also set for Oct. 9.
Earnings Post Market Hours
Q2FY25 Results
GTPL Hathway- Q2FY25 Results (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 9.8% at Rs 855.56 crore vs Rs 779.20 crore
Ebitda down 13.64% at Rs 107.37 crore vs Rs 124.32 crore
Margin at 12.55% vs 15.95% down 340 bps
Net profit down 61.69% at Rs 13.74 crore vs Rs 35.87 crore
Western Carriers Q1 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 5.26% at Rs 422.71 crore vs Rs 401.57 crore
Ebitda up 13.22% at Rs 35.46 crore vs Rs 31.32 crore
Margin at 8.38% vs 7.79% up 58 bps
Net profit up 8.24% at Rs 18.9 crore vs Rs 17.46 crore
Benchmark equity indices were back in the red after one session of ending higher as they erased gains in the last hour to close near Wednesday's lowest levels.
Intraday, the indices had risen as much as around 1.2% after the RBI's monetary policy meeting changed the liquidity stance to 'neutral' from 'withdrawal of accommodation earlier, signalling a potential rate cut. The weekly futures contract of Nifty Bank closed flat on expiry day.
The Nifty ended 0.12% or 31.20 points lower at 24981.95 and Sensex lost 0.21% or 167.7 points down at 81467.10.
