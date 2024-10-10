Stocks To Watch: Tata Group, Adani Enterprises, Star Health, Bharat Petroleum, PNC Infratech, Jindal Saw

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and PNC Infratech Ltd. will be the stocks to watch before going into trade on Thursday.

Adani Enterprises announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement offer worth Rs 4,200 crore at a floor price of Rs 3,117.47 per share.

Patanjali Foods received the Competition Commission of India's approval for its proposed acquisition of the home and personal care business of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for Rs 1,100 crore.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced that BPCL plans to establish a refinery in the state with an investment of Rs 85,000 crore.

Jindal Saw's shares will trade ex-split on Wednesday, as the company has announced a stock split from Rs 2 to Rs 1 apiece.