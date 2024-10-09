PNC Infratech Wins Rs 2,091-Crore Project Near Navi Mumbai International Airport

PNC Infratech Ltd. on Thursday said it has emerged as the "lowest bidder" for a Rs 2,091 crore infrastructure project near the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport.

The bids for the project were invited by the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO), which is the town planning authority of Navi Mumbai.

The contract, which is to be executed over a four-year period, involves the construction of roads, flyovers, minor bridges, and allied electrical works, according to an exchange filing.

This infrastructure project will be issued under CIDCO's Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.