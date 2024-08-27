NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsPNC Infratech Wins Rs 380-Crore Highway And Bridge Construction Project
PNC Infratech Wins Rs 380-Crore Highway And Bridge Construction Project

The project involves constructing an additional three-lane bridge over Ganga river that will connect Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922.

27 Aug 2024, 08:00 PM IST
(Source: PNC Infratech website)

PNC Infratech Ltd. has been declared the lowest bidder for a highway and bridge construction project worth Rs 380 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 

According to an exchange filing, the company secured the project involving the "construction of an additional 3-lane bridge over River Ganga for the connection between Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922" through the hybrid annuity mode.

The scope includes construction of the bridge and associated highway infrastructure. The contract stipulates a construction period of 910 days, followed by a 15-year operation period after completion.

Shares of the company closed 0.91% lower at Rs 458.85 per share, compared to a 0.03% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 42.46% year-to-date and 30.46% over the past 12 months.

