Star Health Confirms Data Breach, Reports No Proof Of Wrongdoing From Senior Officer

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. confirmed that it fell victim to a "targeted malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data. "

The firm reported that it has not as of yet found any evidence of wrongdoing from their Chief Information Security Officer following its investigation into the data breach the company suffered due to a cyber attack.

A sample of the firm's private information, including customer data, was published on a website by a hacker calling themselves "xenZen," who claimed that the CISO sold them the information, initially demanding $28,000 and then upping the price to $150,000 for it, claiming that they had to give a cut of the amount to senior management to continue the data leak.

"We request that his privacy be respected, as we know that the threat actor is trying to create panic. We also want to emphasise that any unauthorised acquisition, possession, or dissemination of customer data is illegal," the company told NDTV Profit.

The firm further said that its operations remain unaffected by the data breach that was reported earlier in September 2024, saying that all services will continue without disruption.