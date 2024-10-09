Patanjali Directed By Arbitration Tribunal To Give 1.86 Crore Shares To Ashav Advisory LLP

Patanjali Ayurved's subsidiaries were directed by the Arbitration Tribunal to give 1.86 crore marketable equity shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. to Ashav Advisory LLP, according to an exchange filing on NSE.

The shares are to be given to Ashav Advisory within a period of 90 days.

Ashav Advisory is to pay the subsidiary companies: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Patanjali Parivahan Private Ltd., Divya Yog Mandir Trust, Patanjali Gramudhyog Nayas, and Patanjali Foods within seven days of receiving the shares.

Patanjali Foods claimed that it had strong grounds to dispute the award and is planning to challenge it through legal means.

This arbitration is a result of disagreements between Patanjali Foods and Ashav Advisory LLP regarding a resolution plan for the financial bankruptcy process of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., whose stake was acquired by Patanjali Ayurved and repurposed to form Patanjali Foods.

Two Memoranda of Understanding were filed between the parties regarding the resolution. Ashav Advisory filed a petition requesting legal arbitration to resolve the disputes arising from disagreements over the terms of these Memoranda.