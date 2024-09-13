GQG Partners Increases Stake In Patanjali Foods To 3.41%

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. sold a 2.7% stake in Patanjali Foods Ltd. in a deal worth approximately Rs 835 crore and among the buyers was another promoter group of the company—GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund.

GQG Partners bought 45 lakh shares or 1.24%, at Rs 1,854 apiece. It held a 2.17% stake in the company as of June and now the total holding is 3.41%. Patanjali Ayurved held a 32.37% stake in the company as of June.