Patanjali Foods Shares Fall After 3% Equity Sold In Large Trade

Shares of Patanjali Foods Ltd. fell by more than 4% on Friday following a large trade. At least 1.1 crore shares, or 3% of the company's equity, changed hand, according to Bloomberg.

The buyers and sellers were not know immediately.

Earlier in July, the company announced the acquisition of Patanjali Ayurved’s non-food business for Rs 1,100 crore. This deal includes the home and personal care segments, such as dental care, skin care, hair care, and home care products.

Patanjali Foods reported a 199% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year. The fast-moving consumer goods company posted a net profit of Rs 263 crore for the quarter ending June, up from Rs 88 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. However, revenue declined by 7.7% year-on-year, totaling Rs 7,173 crore for the three months ended June, compared to Rs 7,767 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.