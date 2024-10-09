GR Infraprojects Wins Contract From Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation

GR Infraprojects Ltd. won a contract from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corp. Ltd., Nagpur, on Wednesday for the construction of a metro project worth Rs 904 crore.

The company received a letter of acceptance for a project that involves designing and construction of an elevated metro viaduct with a length of 17.624 km, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. This also includes a railway span of length 79 m and 100 m.

The company will also build a double-decker section with six lanes and a vehicular underpass with a total length of 1.14 km. The construction of the metro will take place through engineering, procurement, and construction mode within a timeframe of 30 months, the filings said.

In September, REC Power Development and Consultancy transferred the project-specific special purpose vehicle, Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission Ltd., to G R Infraprojects.