Patanjali Foods Gets CCI Approval To Acquire Patanjali Ayurved's Home, Personal Care Business

Patanjali Foods Ltd. has received Competition Commission of India's approval for its proposed acquisition of the home and personal care business of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., for Rs 1,100 crore. The acquisition will strengthen the 'Patanjali' brand's FMCG product portfolio, boosting Patanjali Foods' growth, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

This approval will accelerate the company’s transition into a leading player in the FMCG sector, it said. The shareholders of the company have already approved the acquisition on Aug. 4, 2024, pursuant to approval of the board of directors of the company.

Additionally, a licencing agreement has been established between Patanjali Foods and Patanjali Ayurved for a 3% turnover-based fee, along with other specified conditions.