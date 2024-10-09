Britannia And Bel Group Joint Venture Inaugurates A New Cheese Factory In Maharashtra

Britannia Bel Foods, the joint venture between Britannia Industries Ltd. and the France-based Bel Group, announced the inauguration of its new local cheese manufacturing factory at Ranjangaon in Maharashtra.

This facility, dedicated to the production of Britannia The Laughing Cow cheese products, underscores the company's commitment to delivering high-quality, locally produced dairy products to Indian consumers, according to a press release by the company on Wednesday.

The new factory is strategically located in Maharashtra, a leading state in milk production, benefiting from a robust dairy ecosystem. The plant will source approximately 4 lakh litres of cow's milk daily from over 3,000 local farmers, as per the release.