Rashtriya Chemicals Board Approves Placing Rs 1,000 Crore Order With L&T

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd. on Wednesday said its board has approved placing an orders with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. worth Rs 1000.27 crore.

The company order is to build a 1,200 metric tonne per day complex fertiliser plant on a lump sum turnkey basis at RCF, Thal, according to an exchange filing. Also, the order is supposed to be executed within 27 months.