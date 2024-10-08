Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, IRCON International And More

HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., IRCON International Ltd., and Bharat Electronics Ltd. will be in focus before going into trade on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank has agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, HDFC Education and Development Services Pvt., to Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Pvt. for Rs 192 crore in cash.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. has released provisional figures for the July-September quarter for its subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.

Apex Buildsys Ltd. has lodged a claim of Rs 38.71 crore against IRCON International Ltd. concerning disputes related to their Raebareli project.