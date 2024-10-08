Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, IRCON International And More
HEG Ltd., RITES Ltd., FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Sobha Ltd., and Avenue Supermarts will also be in focus on Tuesday.
HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank has agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiary, HDFC Education and Development Services Pvt., to Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi) Pvt. for Rs 192 crore in cash. HDFC Bank will transfer 100% of its stake in HDFC Edu. Of this total, 91% is set to be sold by Oct. 31, with the remaining 9% expected to be offloaded by June 30 of next year.
BAJAJ FINSERV: Bajaj Finserv Ltd. has released provisional figures for the July-September quarter for its subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co. In September, Bajaj Allianz GIC reported an underwritten premium of Rs 1,689 crore, with the gross direct premium underwritten reaching Rs 10,557.16 crore for the year up to September 2024.
TATA MOTORS: Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. (UK), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd., announced that it anticipates a significant increase in production and wholesale volumes in the second half of the fiscal year.
According to an exchange filing by Tata Motors, JLR's retail sales, which include the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China Joint Venture, declined by 3% year-on-year to 103,108 units for the quarter ending September 2024.
IRCON International: Apex Buildsys Ltd. has lodged a claim of Rs 38.71 crore against IRCON International Ltd. concerning disputes related to their Raebareli project. The primary issues involve deductions for liquidated damages, price variation clauses, and overhead charges. The project includes the construction of several specialised facilities, such as a wheel shop, bogie shop, paint shop, garnet blasting shop, machine shop, transport shop, and a shell store for the rail coach factory in Raebareli.
BEL: Bharat Electronics Ltd. announced on Monday that it has secured an additional order valued at Rs 500 crore. This order encompasses equated monthly installment shelters, annual maintenance contracts for integrated air command and control system nodes, upgrade spares for gun systems, as well as spares for radars and communication systems. With this latest addition, BEL’s total order book now stands at Rs 7,689 crore.
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. announced on Monday that it has terminated its joint venture agreement with EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt. The partnership was formed to develop biocompressed natural gas projects. The termination was attributed to other parties' failure to meet deadlines for establishing the necessary plants. Under the agreement, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar was set to acquire a 15.5% stake in Unique One RNG.
HEG: HEG Ltd. announced on Monday that it has acquired an 8.23% stake in GrafTech International Ltd. for Rs 248.62 crore. The shares were purchased from the secondary market on the New York Stock Exchange. The graphite electrode manufacturer has submitted the necessary information to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
RITES: Gets $5.4 million contract from Ntokoto Rail Holdings.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures: Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. has witnessed a strong performance in the July-September quarter, with consolidated net revenue growth of mid-twenties, according to provisional figures released by the company. Nykaa's beauty vertical has delivered robust net revenue as well as net sales value growth in the mid-twenties, with GMV growth even higher. Strong overall performance was seen across omnichannel retail businesses, owned brands, as well as eB2B distribution businesses, ahead of the festive season, according to a business update.
Sobha: In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company sold a new area of 0.93 m2 with a sales value of Rs. 1,179 crore at an average price realisation of Rs. 12,674 per sft. For the first half of fiscal 2024-25, the total sales value stands at Rs. 3,052 crore vs. Rs 3,189 crore in the first half of fiscal 2023-24.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has entered into transaction documents for the acquisition of a 26% stake in the equity share capital of FP Ampere Energy Pvt Ltd. The said transaction is subject to fulfilment of various terms and conditions as specified in the transaction documents.
India's benchmark stock indices closed lower for the sixth straight day, shedding over 5% to over one-month low on Monday, led by losses in HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. This was its worst six-day decline since March 2022. The state election results kept the market jittery.
The Nifty 50 ended 218.85 points or 0.87% lower at 24,795.75, and the Sensex closed 638.45 points or 0.78% lower at 81,050.00.