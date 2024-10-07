Nykaa Q2 Updates: Beauty Vertical Witnesses Revenue Growth In Mid-Twenties

Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. has witnessed a strong performance in the July-September quarter, with consolidated net revenue growth of mid-twenties, according to provisional figures released by the company.

Nykaa's beauty vertical has delivered robust net revenue as well as net sales value growth in the mid-twenties, with GMV growth even higher.

Strong overall performance was seen across omnichannel retail businesses, owned brands, as well as eB2B distribution businesses, ahead of the festive season, according to a business update.

Dot & Key, a rapidly growing skincare brand under Nykaa, has also seen significant expansion, with Nykaa increasing its ownership stake to 90% at the start of the financial year, further contributing to the overall success.