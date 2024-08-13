Nykaa Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 50%, Misses Estimates

Naykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.'s net profit rose in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The net profit of the company rose 50% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13.64 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This compares to Rs 9.07 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had pegged the figure at Rs 19 crore.

Revenue rose by 4.7% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,746.11 crore in the April-June quarter, missing the estimate of Rs 1,763 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 96.12 crore. The Ebitda margin narrowed to 5.5% from 5.6% in the previous quarter.

The Mumbai-based e-commerce company will also acquire an additional 39% stake in Dot and Key Wellness Pvt. from its promoters, who are also existing shareholders of the company.

Nykaa will also further invest in Earth Rhythm Pvt. via a combination of primary and secondary. After the completion of the investment, Earth Rhythm will become a subsidiary of the company.