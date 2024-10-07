BEL Bags Additional Order Worth Rs 500 Crore

Earlier in September, BEL won an order worth Rs 1,155 crore. It secured an order of Rs 850 crore from Cochin Shipyard Ltd. for the supply of indigenous multi-function radar in X band.

The radar is capable of detecting, acquiring, and tracking airborne targets to provide protection to naval ships.

The Navratna Defence public sector undertaking also bagged an order at Rs 305 crore, which includes navigational complex systems for ships, thermal imagers, communication equipment, fire control systems, gun control systems, spares, services, etc.

Additionally, BEL IAI AeroSystems Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., received approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This Aerospace and Defence joint venture will be considered a related party of Bharat Electronics.