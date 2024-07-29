Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Profit Surges 46.2%, Beats Estimates
Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating estimates.
Net profit of the company increased 46.2% year-on-year to Rs 776 crore for the quarter-ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
Its revenue rose 19.6% to Rs 4,199 crore in the April-June period as against Rs 3,511 crore over the same period last year. This was higher than the consensus estimate of Rs 3,896.8 crore as per Bloomberg. The company's order book stood at Rs 76,705 crore as on July 1.
Bharat Electronics Q1 FY25 Result Highlights (YoY)
Revenue up 19.6% to Rs 4,199 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,896.8 crore).
Ebitda rose 41% to Rs 937 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 829.9 crore).
Margin at 22.3% versus 18.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.3%).
Net profit rose 46.2% to Rs 776 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 648.6 crore).
Shares of Bharat Electronics are trading 4.8% higher at Rs 324.10 apiece, compared with decline in 0.03% in the Nifty 50.
