Bharat Electronics Q1 Results: Profit Surges 46.2%, Beats Estimates

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s first-quarter profit rose, beating estimates.

Net profit of the company increased 46.2% year-on-year to Rs 776 crore for the quarter-ended June 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Its revenue rose 19.6% to Rs 4,199 crore in the April-June period as against Rs 3,511 crore over the same period last year. This was higher than the consensus estimate of Rs 3,896.8 crore as per Bloomberg. The company's order book stood at Rs 76,705 crore as on July 1.