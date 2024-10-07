IRCON Faces Claims Worth Rs 39 Crore Amid Project Dispute With Apex Buildsys

Contractor Apex Buildsys Ltd. filed a claim worth Rs 38.71 crore against IRCON International Ltd. over disputes related to their Raebareli project. The core of the dispute revolves around liquidated damages deductions, PVC, and overhead charges, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The work involves the construction of multiple specialised facilities, including a wheel shop, bogie shop, paint shop, garnet blasting shop, machine shop, transport shop, and a shell store for the rail coach factory in Raebareli, it added.

The project entails architectural and structural design, along with the fabrication, supply, and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings at Lalganj, Raebareli.