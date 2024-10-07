Bajaj Finserv Q2 Updates: Bajaj Allianz Life's Total Premium In September Is Rs 1,052 Crore

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. released the provisional figures for the July-September quarter for the company's subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd. and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.

Bajaj Allianz GIC's underwritten premium in September is Rs 1,689 crore, while the gross direct premium underwritten up to September 2024 is Rs 10,557.16 crore, according to provisional quarterly business updates filed with stock exchanges.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.'s total premium in September was Rs 1,052 crore. The total premium until September 2024 stands at Rs 5,740.79 crore.

The company's individual premium for the month of September 2024 is Rs 62.69 crore. The individual non-single premium is Rs 663.05 crore. While the group's single premium for September is Rs 306.22 crore, the group's yearly renewable premium is Rs 20.46 crore.