Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Terminates JV With EverEnviro And Unique One RNG

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd. terminated its joint venture agreement with EverEnviro Resource Management Pvt. on Monday.

The joint venture was created for the development of biocompressed natural projects.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar terminated the agreement, citing failure to adhere to timelines to set up the required plants by other parties.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar was set to acquire 15.5% shareholding of Unique One RNG in accordance with the joint venture.