Tata Motors' UK Arm Sees Production, Wholesale Volume Of JLR To Pick Up In H2

Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. (UK), a subsidiary of Tata Motors Ltd., said it expects production and wholesale volumes to "pick up strongly in the second half of the fiscal."

The retail sales of JLR, including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China Joint Venture, fell 3% year-on-year to 103,108 units in the quarter ended September 2024, according to an exchange filing by Tata Motors. Retail sales were also up 3% year-on-year, reaching 214,288 units in the first six months of the financial year 2024-25.

Compared to the previous year, retail sales in the quarter increased 29% in the UK, up 9% in North America, down 22% in Europe, down 17% in China, and down 6% overseas.

JLR will announce its second-quarter financial results by early November.