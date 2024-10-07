HEG Acquires 8.23% Stake In NYSE-Listed GrafTech International For Over Rs 248 Crore

HEG Ltd. on Monday announced that it has acquired a 8.23% stake in GrafTech International Ltd. for Rs 248.62 crore.

The company has purchased the shares on the New York Stock Exchange listed from the secondary market, according to the exchange filing.

The graphite electrode manufacturer has filed the required information with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the filing added.

GrafTech International Ltd., with a market cap of $416.61 million, is a top manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products, which are crucial for making steel using electric arc furnaces.

The company has a strong lineup of cost-effective manufacturing plants for ultra-high-power graphite electrodes, featuring some of the largest facilities in the world.