HEG Shares Tumble On GST Demand Notice, 83% Profit Drop

Shares of HEG Ltd. tumbled over 8% on Wednesday after the board acknowledged the receipt of a show cause notice concerning the recovery of integrated goods and services tax refunds and a penalty totalling Rs 282.34 crore for the tax period spanning July 2017 to March 2018.

The company intends to contest the notice and is drafting a detailed response. The ultimate financial impact will depend on the final tax liability and any associated penalties or interest, according to a stock exchange notification.

Additionally, the company's net profit fell by 83% in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

The net profit of the carbon and graphite product manufacturing company fell 83.4% year-on-year to Rs 23 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. During the same period, revenue decreased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 571 crore.

Operating income—earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 33% year-on-year to Rs 74.4 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 6.8% from 22.5% in the same period in the previous year.