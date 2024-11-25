Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov. 25

The S&P 500 advanced 0.1% to 5,947, the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average was up over 100 points, or 0.3%, at 43,987, while the Nasdaq Composite was flat near 19,000 on Friday.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,687.30 an ounce. International benchmark Brent oil remained above $74 per barrel.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex recorded the best session in over five months on Friday after ending with over 2% gain. The Nifty 50 ended 557.35 points or 2.39% higher at 23,907.25, and the Sensex closed 1,961.32 points or 2.54% higher at 79,117.11.

The benchmark indices witnessed a sharp rise post 1:30 p.m. The Nifty 50 rose as much as 2.6% to 23,956.10, and the Sensex jumped 2.67% to 79,218,19. It's the highest intraday jump since June 5.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities for the 38th consecutive session on Friday, while domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 13th straight session.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold stocks worth Rs 1,278.4 crore, according to provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange. The DIIs were net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,722.2 crore.