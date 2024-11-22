Mahindra Lifespace Announces Second Phase Of Industrial Parks Project In Tamil Nadu

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., through its subsidiary Mahindra World City Developers Ltd., will develop the second phase of its industrial parks project in Tamil Nadu.

The project will be carried out in partnership with Japan's Sumitomo Corporation—both the entities had inked a joint venture agreement back in 2015, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Through a supplemental agreement, the joint venture received an additional investment of Rs 225 crore by both the involved parties in proportion of their current shareholding, the filing said.

The JV—Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai Ltd.—is owned 60% by Mahindra World City Developers and the remaining 40% is held by Sumitomo.

"This new phase will also concentrate on acquiring and developing land and associated infrastructure to establish an advanced industrial ecosystem," a press release stated.

Commenting on the development, Mahindra Lifespace Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amit Kumar Sinha said the partnership with Sumitomo Corporation "reflects our commitment to fostering progress and enabling industries to thrive sustainably".

"We take pride in developing industrial clusters and integrated cities that drive economic growth and support businesses," he added.