Paras Defence Eyes $1 Billion Opportunity In Optical System Space

Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd. is eyeing a $1 billion opportunity in the optical system space, with plans to set up a development park with an outlay of Rs 500 crore, according to its top executive.

The defence and space engineering products manufacturer plans to set up an optical systems development park and is in talks with Maharashtra and Karnataka governments to acquire 20-acre land for the facility, Managing Director, Munjal Sharad Shah, told NDTV Profit.

The company is eyeing a $1 billion opportunity in the optical system space and hopes to have a 50% share of that in the next three years, Shah said. The current order book stands at Rs 850 crore, with similar sizes of orders under various stages of discussions, he said.

The orders under the radar are in high-end defence systems, telescopes, earth observatories and satellites, Shah said.

(This is a developing story).