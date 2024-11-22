RVNL Bags Rs 838-Crore Contract From Eastern Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. has received a letter of acceptance from Eastern Railway for a project worth Rs 837.7 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The contract involves construction of minor and major bridges, retaining walls, level crossings, side drains, catchment drains, track work, and other related tasks. The work is supposed to be completed within 36 months.

RVNL will lead the project through its joint venture with SCPL. RVNL holds a 74% stake in the joint venture, while SCPL has 26%.