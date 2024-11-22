SBI Cards Board Approves Appointment Of CS Setty As Chairman

The board of directors of SBI Cards and Payments Services Ltd. approved the appointment of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the nominee director and chairman of the company, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Setty is also the chairman of the State Bank of India, the company's parent entity, since August this year. The largest state-run lender owns 68% stake in SBI Cards.

The appointment of Setty as SBI Cards chief will come into immediate effect, subject to the approval from the shareholders of the company, the filing stated.

Setty, an industry veteran, joined the board of SBI as managing director in January 2020.

Challa Sreenivasulu became the Chairman of State Bank of India on August 2024. He joined the SBI Board as Managing Director in January 2020. He headed retail and digital banking vertical from 2020 till 2022, and international banking, global markets and technology portfolio thereafter.

Setty has also led several task forces and committees set up by the Government of India.