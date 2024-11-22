MTNL Misses Escrow Transfer For Bond Payment Due On Dec. 1

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. said on Friday that it was unable to fund the escrow account for bond interest payment due on Dec.1, due to insufficient funds.

The funds were required for the fourth semi-annual interest payment on the "7.87% MTNL Bond Series VII-B", according to an exchange filing.

The bond payment is governed by a structured payment mechanism under a tripartite agreement involving MTNL, the Department of Telecommunications, and Beacon Trusteeship Ltd. According to the agreement, the state-run telecom firm is required to deposit the necessary funds into the escrow account at least 10 days before the due date.

These bonds carry a sovereign guarantee from the Government of India, ensuring bondholders' security. If MTNL defaults on principal or interest payments, the sovereign guarantee can be invoked by the debenture trustee. The government is then obligated to cover the payment, the filing said.

The tripartite pact, filed with the BSE at the time of bond listing, underscores the government’s backing of the bonds.