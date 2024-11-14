MTNL Q2 Results: State-Run Telco Posts Net Loss Of Rs 890 Crore

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. recorded a consolidated net loss of Rs 890.28 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, as compared to a loss of Rs 773.46 crore in the preceding three-month period ended June 30, as per the financial results declared by the state-run telecom firm on Thursday.

MTNL's revenue from operations came in Rs 174.23 crore during the quarter under review, down 5.2% from Rs 183.85 crore in the April-June period.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood in the negative, as it posted an Ebitda loss of Rs 119.29 crore in the July-September period. In comparison, it recorded an Ebitda loss of Rs 110.93 crore reported in quarter ended June 30.