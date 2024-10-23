ADVERTISEMENT
MTNL To Ring Again As Government Rules Out Bankruptcy And Merger
The government is working on a bailout package for MTNL, people aware of the matter said.
The Indian government plans to revive the ailing Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. and rules out any bankruptcy or merger arrangement, according to people aware of the development.The government is working on a bailout package for the wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd., sources from the finance ministry told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity. They said they will work out the restructuring loan conditions to pay...
