BSE Sensex Rejig: Zomato To Replace JSW Steel

Zomato Ltd. will be added to the Sensex from Dec. 23, while JSW Steel Ltd. will be removed from the index, the BSE Ltd. said on Friday while announcing its periodic rebalancing of constituents. Asia Index Pvt. carries out periodic reconstitution of BSE indices.

The move comes after the Zomato stock rallied 112% so far this year and 129% in the past 12 months. As of Friday's close, the restaurant aggregator's market capitalisation stood at 2.33 lakh crore. The scrip closed 0.7% lower at Rs 265 apiece.

Meanwhile, shares of JSW Steel ended 3.5% higher at Rs 977.35. The scrip was added to BSE Sensex in July 2023 to replace Housing Development Finance Corp., following the merger with HDFC Bank Ltd.

Companies are added and excluded from Sensex based on their average six-month float-adjusted market capitalization. The index serves as both a benchmark and an investable index and is comprised of 30 large, well-established, and financially sound companies across key sectors.

As part of the review, here are the rejigs of the other indices: