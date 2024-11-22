RBL Bank Fined Rs 61 Lakh By RBI For Not Complying With KYC Rules

The action comes days after RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J told bank boards to ensure that the KYC norms are followed amid a rise in complaints about flouting these regulations.

Swaminathan had said the central bank would not hesitate to take regulatory or supervisory actions against entities that fail to address these concerns in a timely and considerate manner.

He urged the bank boards to establish policies and adopt standard operating procedures that are not only compliant with regulatory guidelines but also practical for effective implementation.

While the RBI has comprehensively updated the master directions on the KYC in full alignment with the Financial Action Task Force and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act requirements, the way in which the guidelines are being implemented seems to be resulting in a number of accounts getting frozen, denying customers access to their funds, according to Swaminathan.

The share price of RBL Bank closed 0.70% higher at Rs 157.45 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 2.54% advance in the benchmark Sensex.