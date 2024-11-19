RBI Won't Hesitate To Take Action If KYC Norms Flouted: Deputy Governor Swaminathan

Bank boards should ensure that the know-your-customer guidelines are followed with both precision and empathy, RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has said, amid a rise in complaints about flouting the KYC norms.

Swaminathan urged the bank boards to establish policies and adopt standard operating procedures that are not only compliant with regulatory guidelines but also practical for effective implementation.

"The Reserve Bank will not hesitate to take regulatory or supervisory actions against entities that fail to address these concerns in a timely and considerate manner," he said at a conference of directors of private sector banks in Mumbai on Monday.

While the RBI has comprehensively updated the master directions on KYC in full alignment with the Financial Action Task Force and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act requirements, the way in which the guidelines are being implemented seems to be resulting in a number of accounts getting frozen, denying customers access to their funds, according to Swaminathan.