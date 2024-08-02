SEBI Curbs F&O Frenzy, Nifty Peaks 25K And More That Happened This Week

The week gone by was exceptional on multiple fronts. The markets scaled to a fresh peak, buoyed by positive earnings. India's securities market regulator acts to curb the frenzy in the futures and options segment. The country's April–June fiscal deficit reached 8.1% of the target for the current financial year.

