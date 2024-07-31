Freshers' Salary Hikes Aren’t Keeping Pace With Inflation

Freshers today earn a lot more, but they also end up spending more.

Picture these situations: The red circle marking the rent due date on the calendar is nearing. Basic grocery bills resemble a frantic shopping spree. Going to work is the only daily commute, but every fortnightly petrol bill leaves one gasping for air. The rent amount makes it look like a whole house is bought every month. After countless UPI payments, checking the account balance is a much-dreaded task. The electricity bill is sitting on the table, yet to be paid.

After all those expenses, the starting salary that once looked lavish suddenly does not have enough zeroes in it.