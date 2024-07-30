Maruti Suzuki To HPCL: Stocks That Are Set To Pay High Dividends In August
While higher absolute amount of dividend denote a promise of greater benefit to shareholders, higher dividend yields depict a better return on investment.
As many as 186 companies are set to deliver dividends in the month of August, with yields as high as 4.5%, according to BSE data.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. tops the list, with the highest dividend set to be paid at Rs 125 per share. The highest dividend yield among the bunch belongs to IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd. at 4.49%, according to the share prices on July 29.
Dividend yields are calculated by comparing the per share dividend amount paid against the price for an individual share.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. has the second-highest dividend yield, with a per share amount of Rs 16.5, to be paid on Aug. 9.
In terms of the highest absolute amount paid, Maruti Suzuki is set to pay a final dividend of Rs 125 on Aug. 2. Notably, this translates to a yield of almost 1%, as of the current per share price for shares of the company.
Kaycee Industries Ltd. appears in both lists, with a per share dividend of Rs 60 and a yield of 3.3%, as of its closing price on July 29.