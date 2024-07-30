SEBI Move To Control Excessive Speculation In F&O, Proposes Seven Measures
The market regulator has floated a consultation paper on measures to strengthen index derivatives framework for increased Investor protection and Market stability.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has proposed new measures in a move to increase investor protection and market stability in the booming derivatives market, including mandating the upfront collection of options premiums from buyers by trading members and clearing members.
At present, there is no explicit requirement for upfront collection of options premiums from buyers, although margins are collected for futures positions and short options positions.
The market regulator is also mulling to revise the minimum contract size for index derivatives contract in a phased manner. The minimum value of derivatives contract at the time of introduction is proposed to be between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. After six months, the minimum value will be between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.
Currently, the minimum contract size requirement for derivative contracts is Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakhs, last set in 2015.
SEBI has also proposed to rationalise weekly index products by allowing weekly options contracts on only a single benchmark index of an exchange.
"Expiry day trading is almost entirely speculative. Given there is an expiry of weekly contracts on all five trading days of the week combined with previous findings on increased volatility on expiry day and within that increased volatility during closing time, speculative activity created near contract expiry and poor profitability outcome for individual investors in F&O segment, rationalisation is warranted in the product offering," the consultation paper said.
SEBI's Seven Measures For F&O
Rationalisation of strike price for options
The strike scheme for weekly/monthly index options contracts shall be based on the following principles:
Strike interval to be uniform up to a fixed percentage coverage near the prevailing index price, i.e., 4% around the prevailing index price.
Beyond the initial coverage threshold, specified above, the strike interval is to be expanded so as to ensure that fewer strikes are introduced further away from the prevailing index price.
The number of strikes at the time of introduction was not more than 50.
New strikes are to be introduced to comply with the aforesaid requirement on a daily basis.
Upfront collection of options
Members to collect option premiums on an upfront basis from the clients.
Removal of calendar spread benefit on expiry day
The margin benefit for calendar spread positions would not be provided for positions involving any of the contracts expiring on the same day.
Intraday monitoring of position limits
The position limits for index derivative contracts shall be monitored by the clearing corporations and stock exchanges on an intra-day basis, with an appropriate short-term fix and a glide path for full implementation.
Minimum contract size
Phase 1: The minimum value of the derivatives contract at the time of introduction is between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
Phase 2: After 6 months, the minimum value of derivatives contracts will be between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.
Rationalisation of weekly index products
Weekly options contracts are to be provided on a single benchmark index of an exchange.
Increase in margin near contract expiry
At the start of the day before expiry, the Extreme Loss Margin (ELM) is to be increased by 3%.
At the start of expiry day, ELM was to be further increased by 5%.
Concerns Brew On F&O Boom
Recently, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch expressed concerns over the rapid growth in derivatives trading, highlighting potential broader economic implications.
The 2024 Economic Survey underscored this issue, revealing that derivatives, originally intended for hedging, are predominantly used for speculation globally, with India likely being no exception. The survey emphasised that derivatives trading can lead to significant gains, appealing to speculative instincts.
Further, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a recent address in Mumbai, highlighted the increasing gap between credit and deposit growth. He warned that this disparity could expose the financial system to liquidity challenges as household savings shift from traditional bank deposits to capital markets.
After regulatory concerns, the Union budget presented last week sought to increase the securities transaction tax on futures from 0.01% to 0.02% and the STT on options from 0.062% to 0.1%. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman defended the hike, saying it is meant to indicate the high-risk nature of such markets to peopl, and not to raise revenue.