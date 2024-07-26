Nirmala Sitharaman On STT Hike: Upto SEBI To Regulate F&O Market | NDTV Profit Exclusive

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that it is incumbent upon the Securities and Exchange Board of India to regulate the futures and options markets amid concerns over exuberance and excess volatility in the derivatives segment.

"We believe it is for SEBI to do that regulation in the market, just like they have been voicing concerns about the speculative activity happening in the F&O market and the valuation commentary," Sitharaman told NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in an exclusive interview.

The budget proposal to increase the securities transaction tax on futures and options is to show the government's intent to indicate to people the high-risk nature of such markets, and not to raise revenue, she said.

"We leave it to the SEBI to give a soft-touch regulatory approach to F&O and cash markets," the minister said.