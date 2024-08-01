Nifty At 25,000: Consider Overlooked Themes, Say Market Watchers

As India's benchmark index, the NSE Nifty 50, climbed to a fresh record and surpassed the key psychological barrier of the 25,000 mark, investors should review their portfolios, according to Nimesh Chandan, chief investment officer at Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Investors should take contrarian calls by choosing and investing in themes or companies which have been ignored from the past few years, he said. Apart from the international and capex side, he highlighted the need to focus more on the domestic or consumer front. “Investors must think long term and pick up themes and companies where growth has not completely priced in yet.”

From past three to four years, performance of consumer staples and discretionary segment has been very subdued. But the present green shots signal a positive pickup or growth in these sectors, Chandan said.

Risk factors are a blend of global and local issues, according to Mihir Vora, chief information officer at Trust Mutual Fund.

The most significant concern is the recent strengthening of the Yen due to the bank of Japan’s rate hike, which could trigger an unwinding of positions, he said. Earlier, Bank of Japan raised their policy rate to 0.25%.

It's crucial to sustain domestic growth through government spending and rural recovery to keep market sentiment positive, Vora said. Despite these risks, he remains optimistic about the market's overall outlook.