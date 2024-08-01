Nifty Scales 25,000 Peak Adding Last 1,000 Points In 25 Sessions

India's benchmark index — NSE Nifty 50 — climbed to a fresh record and surpassed the key psychological barrier of the 25,000 mark as markets opened on Thursday morning.

The landmark has been buoyed by optimistic first-quarter earnings and shrugging off the negative sentiments from the capital tax gains in the Union Budget 2024.

The index recorded a 1,000-point journey in 25 sessions while taking about 11 months to add 5,000 points to the index.

The benchmark took 23 sessions to reach the 24,000 mark, while it surpassed the 23,000 in 89 trading sessions. The gauge took 63 sessions more than it took to touch the 22,000 mark.

The Nifty index has risen 26.8% in the last 12 months and 15.% on a year-to-date basis. During the session, the Nifty 50 companies' market capitalisation rose by over Rs 90,000 crore.

After logging in the best weekly streak in over six years, the index stretched its monthly gains in July. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex rose by 0.37% during the day to a record of 82,032.