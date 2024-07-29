How Swiggy And Zomato Are Eating Away At Your Budget

It’s been a busy week, and you’ve just settled into your couch, ready for some well-deserved relaxation. With a few taps on Swiggy or Zomato, and a 'cash debited' message from your bank, your favourite meal is on its way. It’s quick, it’s easy, but could this convenience be costing you more than you realise?

Picture this: Khushi is a 25-year-old, working a 9-5 job in Mumbai. From exotic sushi to the classic biryani, her Instagram feed is a mouth-watering collage of takeout boxes and dine-in experiences. Initially, it was an occasional treat, but soon, she found herself tapping on those apps almost daily. Within a few months, Khushi realised that her food delivery expenses had spiralled out of control, eating into her savings and affecting her budget.

She’s not alone. Many people are grappling with the same issue. With the rise in popularity of food delivery apps, could Swiggy and Zomato be ruining one's budget?