SEBI's F&O Norms: Protective, Not Very Restrictive For Retail Investors

In recent months, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the RBI Governor, and the latest Economic Survey have all criticised the explosive growth in futures and options trading.

In response, the Union budget had increased the securities transaction tax to address the rising retail interest in these risky derivatives. Now SEBI has done its part by floating a consultation paper, which propose stricter rules.

But, to what extent are these rules going to restrict retail investors?

As per the proposed rules, the regulator plans to raise the minimum contract size from Rs 5 lakh to between Rs 15-20 lakh. Additionally, the extreme loss margin will increase by 3% before expiry day and by 5% on expiry day. Members must collect option premiums upfront from clients.

By requiring traders to pay premiums upfront, SEBI prevents retail investors from taking on too much risk, which could result in big losses, said Sanjay Israni, partner at Desai & Diwanji. This rule ensures that investors use their own money for trading, making it safer, he said.